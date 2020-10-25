Authorities reported collecting about 800 pounds of medication during a drug take-back event Saturday in Dubuque.
The Dubuque Drug Task Force and Asbury Police Department hosted a collection site in the parking lot of Sam’s Club as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Items collected included prescription and nonprescription medication, vitamins, herbals, supplements, syringes and other items, according to a press release.
It stated that 351 pounds of sharps also were collected. A total of 367 households dropped off items.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department also has a prescription drug drop box in the front lobby of Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St.