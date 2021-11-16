MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Mineral Point City Council members recently approved updated aldermanic districts, according to a press release.

The shifts reflected changing county supervisory district lines and growth within the city, the population of which has increased by 94 residents since 2010.

Most growth was concentrated in the southeast and south-central portion of the city, impacting Aldermanic District 4, which shifted to the west, the release stated.

To view maps of the new districts, visit cityofmineralpoint.com/elections.

