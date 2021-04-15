Six local communities and one university have received Urban Forestry Awards from the Arbor Day Foundation and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Dubuque, Hopkinton, Luxemburg, Manchester, Maquoketa and Marquette have received Tree City USA awards, according to a press release.
The release states that qualifying cities must have “either a city forester or an active city tree board, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.”
Clarke University received a Tree Campus USA award. Qualifying campuses must have “a campus tree advisory committee, a tree care plan, a tree program with dedicated annual expenditures, an annual Arbor Day observance and a service-learning project to engage the student body,” according to the release.