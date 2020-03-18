A Moline, Ill., native and military veteran on Tuesday soundly defeated a Jo Daviess County resident making his second run for the Republican nomination for Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
Esther Joy King received 19,307 votes, or 65%, of votes across the district in the Republican primary contest. Bill Fawell received 10,311.
King also easily outpaced Fawell in his home county of Jo Daviess County. King garnered 1,200 votes to Fawell's 676.
King will challenge U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in November's general election.