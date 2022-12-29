Though 2022 saw the deaths of hundreds of special tri-state residents, here is a selection of those with the most notable achievements.
Thomas P. Burds (March 12, 1942–July 9, 2022): Burds established a business selling manufactured homes behind his home in Epworth, Iowa. After moving the business to Dubuque, Burds Mobile Homes transformed into Burds Housing Inc. and this year celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Patrick Reidy (Oct. 11, 1957-July 10, 2022): A proud and charismatic Irishman, Reidy was a founding member of local Irish music group The Lads. The band played locally at the Irish Hooley and at weddings, funerals and charity benefits. Their musical talents also took them on the road to Illinois, Minnesota and California.
William “Bill” Burbach (Aug. 22, 1947–July 20, 2022): A Wahlert Catholic High School graduate, Burbach was inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The Yankees made Burbach, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander from Dickeyville, Wis., their first-ever selection when Major League Baseball introduced its draft in 1965. He pitched for the Yankees minor leagues until 1969, when he went on to play for the Yankees from 1969 to 1971. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins.
Robert H. Wahlert (Jan. 19, 1939-Aug. 6, 2022): Wahlert was executive vice president of Dubuque Packing Co. and later FDL Foods, his family’s business, until its sale in 1996. He served as a trustee and officer for Wahlert Foundation, which has donated more than $17 million to local schools, universities and nonprofits.
Jim Wand (Dec. 15, 1952-Aug. 8, 2022): Wand worked in the field of hypnosis for more than 30 years, and he performed across the U.S. and in 10 foreign countries over the course of his career but was well known locally for his performances at area entertainment venues and schools. He also appeared on TV stations such as Comedy Central and Fox.
Tina Wright (Aug. 11, 1969–Aug. 21, 2022): Wright had been a beloved social studies teacher in the Southwestern Wisconsin School District since 1992 and taught more than 1,000 students. After recovering from ovarian cancer in 2009, Wright was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019. The Southwestern school community rallied around Wright, raising money at sporting events to help fund Wright’s travel expenses during treatment.
Margarete Cooke (Sept. 29, 1935-Aug. 27, 2022): After a career working for McDonald’s Corp. and being instrumental in promoting women within the corporation, Cooke and her husband retired to Galena, Ill., contributing time and resources to the greater Galena community, which included The Galena Historical Society and Hope Foundation.
Jim Post (Oct. 28, 1939–Sept. 14, 2022): A Galena, Ill., resident for nearly 50 years, Post performed for the public and wrote music and plays, including his famous one-man show, “Mark Twain and the Laughing River,” in which he portrayed the famous author. In 2019, he was named Galena’s songwriter laureate.
Jan Hess (July 5, 1938–Sept. 15, 2022): In addition to her professional responsibilities as personnel administrator for Dubuque County, Hess served as volunteer chair of the county’s Sesquicentennial Commission culminating with Iowa’s 150th birthday observances. Her leadership and service in this and many other organizations culminated with Hess being honored as the Telegraph Herald First Citizen in 1996.
John “Jack” Frick (Oct. 24, 1936–Sept. 17, 2022): Frick had a passion for cars and plants. The former was his day job; the latter was his life’s passion. A member of Tri-State Garden Club for several years, he was a natural choice when it came to initial development of Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. He was president from 1982 to 2021, facilitating everything including the expansion of programs, land development, volunteerism, donations and personnel.
Janet Lee Checker (April 27, 1942 – Sept. 28, 2022): A longtime Galena, Ill., arts advocate, Checker attended Art Institute of Chicago. She was a multi-talented artist and teacher who inspired many over the years. In addition to her involvement with the Galena arts community, she served on the Jo Daviess County Board, representing District 11, and was reelected in November after her death.
Vern Haberkorn (Oct. 6, 1930–Nov. 11, 2022): Haberkorn formed the Independent League youth baseball circuit in the summer of 1968. His dedication to youth baseball led to his 2009 induction into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame. Haberkorn served as president of the Independent League for 20 years and was a board member and umpire for 28 years.
Lisa A. Finnegan (March 16, 1959–Nov. 11, 2022): Finnegan dedicated her life to education, working for the Platteville School District for more than 30 years. She began her career as a special education teacher and later became an administrator. In “retirement,” she continued her dedication to education by joining the library team at Loras College. She ended her career by joining the Platteville School District School Board.
Virginia Gordon (June 15, 1931–Dec. 7, 2022): Gordon was the PTA president for Bryant Elementary School, Washington Middle School and Dubuque Senior High School. She taught Sunday school at Westminster Presbyterian Church for 20 years and was active in the church as an elder, a deacon, trained Stephen’s Minister and children’s tutor. She was the president of every community organization in which she participated — PEO, The Sunshine Circle, The United Way, Daughters of the American Revolution, Friendship Force and the Head Injury Support Group.
William A. Kelly III (Nov. 20, 1945-Dec. 9, 2022): Kelly served as a resident judge in Galena, Ill., for five terms, beginning his time on the Illinois 15th Circuit Court in 1990 and retiring in December 2020. He was involved in many activities in Galena, from being a volunteer firefighter to an Elks member to an assistant football coach for the Galena Pirates.
Thomas Hoelscher (Nov. 24,1951-Dec. 17, 2022): Hoelscher played on the original Dubuque Steamers soccer team, began soccer programs at Clarke College and Dubuque Senior and also coached at Dubuque Wahlert. He was involved in AYSO and club soccer and was a fixture officiating high school and college games. Professionally, he worked in Dubuque’s Juvenile Court Services for 30 years.
