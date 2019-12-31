The Maquoketa Valley Community School District recently received bids for three companies for the renovation of the gym floor at Earlville Elementary School.
School board members recently discussed the bids.
JWood Sports Flooring, of Hudson, Wis., submitted a bid of $48,200 to replace the floor with a maple-wood floor.
Phillips Floors, of the Des Moines area, submitted a bid that had a higher and wider range — from $50,926 to $74,864.
“Phillips provided a variety of options, but it depends on what they have to fix,” said school district Superintendent Doug Tuetken.
District officials believe that the current gymnasium floor was put in during the 1950s.
Higley Flooring came in as the low bidder at $9,500. The bid included replacing all the bad floorboards, sanding down the remaining boards and painting them.
“Once we get the floor done, I’d like to paint the bleachers and do something with the front of the stage as well,” said Tuetken said.
The discussion will be continued at a future board meeting.