Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, steamed peas and pears.

Wednesday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and fruit mix.

Thursday: Turkey and gravy with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and clementine.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli and apple juice.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.

Tuesday: French-bread pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or meatball marinara sub sandwich, steamed peas and strawberries.

Thursday: Turkey and gravy with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and melon.

Friday: Chicken and bean enchilada or deli ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli with cheese and mandarin oranges.

Dubuque Public High Schools

Monday: Nachos grande or mini corn dogs, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Tuesday: Meatball marinara sub sandwich or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and melon.

Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, fresh broccoli and strawberries.

Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and mandarin oranges.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or nachos with cheese and salsa, fresh greens and apple wedges.

Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or hot ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and orange wedges.

Wednesday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or chicken fajita, tater tots and peaches.

Thursday: Walking beef taco or sausage pizza, corn and pears.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or meatball sub sandwich, green beans and pineapple.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Chicken parmesan sandwich, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, baby carrots and applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a bun, roasted sweet potato wedges and apricots.

Thursday: Turkey or ham with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and pumpkin bar.

Friday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic toast, steamed broccoli and sliced peaches.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, pears.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, Sun Chips and fruit mix.

Wednesday: Roast turkey with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, steamed broccoli and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Corn dogs, baked beans and fresh apple.

Senior citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Cranberry dijon chicken, green beans and pears.

Tuesday: Beef chili with beans, baked potato and cookie.

Wednesday: Country-fried steak with gravy, corn and peaches.

Thursday: Turkey with dressing and roll, whipped potatoes and pumpkin crumble.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Loaded potatoes with chicken, mixed vegetables and pears.

Tuesday: Beef tips over noodles, Riviera vegetables and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and mandarin orange salad.

Thursday: Breaded pollock, Capri vegetables and peaches.

Friday: Chili, crackers, lettuce salad, cornbread.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Turkey and dressing sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Beef tips over noodles, dessert and drink.

Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken with dumplings, carrots, peaches.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, corn and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.

