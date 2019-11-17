Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, steamed peas and pears.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and fruit mix.
Thursday: Turkey and gravy with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and clementine.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli and apple juice.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: French-bread pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or meatball marinara sub sandwich, steamed peas and strawberries.
Thursday: Turkey and gravy with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and melon.
Friday: Chicken and bean enchilada or deli ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli with cheese and mandarin oranges.
Dubuque Public High Schools
Monday: Nachos grande or mini corn dogs, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Tuesday: Meatball marinara sub sandwich or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and melon.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, fresh broccoli and strawberries.
Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and mandarin oranges.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or nachos with cheese and salsa, fresh greens and apple wedges.
Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or hot ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or chicken fajita, tater tots and peaches.
Thursday: Walking beef taco or sausage pizza, corn and pears.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or meatball sub sandwich, green beans and pineapple.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Chicken parmesan sandwich, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, baby carrots and applesauce.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a bun, roasted sweet potato wedges and apricots.
Thursday: Turkey or ham with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and pumpkin bar.
Friday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic toast, steamed broccoli and sliced peaches.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, pears.
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, Sun Chips and fruit mix.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with stuffing and roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, steamed broccoli and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Corn dogs, baked beans and fresh apple.
Senior citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Cranberry dijon chicken, green beans and pears.
Tuesday: Beef chili with beans, baked potato and cookie.
Wednesday: Country-fried steak with gravy, corn and peaches.
Thursday: Turkey with dressing and roll, whipped potatoes and pumpkin crumble.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans and fresh fruit.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Loaded potatoes with chicken, mixed vegetables and pears.
Tuesday: Beef tips over noodles, Riviera vegetables and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and mandarin orange salad.
Thursday: Breaded pollock, Capri vegetables and peaches.
Friday: Chili, crackers, lettuce salad, cornbread.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Turkey and dressing sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Beef tips over noodles, dessert and drink.
Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken with dumplings, carrots, peaches.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.