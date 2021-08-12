Sorry, an error occurred.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena police continue to investigate a series of weekend business burglaries that targeted video gaming machines.
Police on Saturday were notified of overnight burglaries at Galena VFW Post 2665 and Gold Room Bar & Grill, both located on South Main Street.
Police Chief Eric Hefel said the buildings were broken into, then the culprit or culprits targeted their video gaming machines. The machines were broken into to get the money inside.
Hefel said the culprit also tried to break into Paradise Bar & Grill on Main Street.
“There were pry marks on the door, but they didn’t gain access,” he said. “We don’t know why they didn’t get in. Something might have spooked them.”
The investigation is ongoing, with the Illinois State Police assisting with the collection of forensic evidence.
Hefel said the break-ins might be connected to a series of recent burglaries in Stephenson County. From July 31 to Aug. 2, multiple bars were broken into and their video gaming machines targeted.
Hefel said police suspect that the same perpetrator could be responsible for all of the recent burglaries.
Anyone with information about the crimes should call Galena police at 815-777-2131.
