PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin will have a representative on the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving.
Gov. Tony Evers this week appointed its 29 members, including Jane Bushnell, vice president of Knapp’s Development, Inc., of Prairie du Chien, according to a press release.
It states that the goal of the task force is to analyze strategies to attract and retain a strong direct-care workforce and support families providing caregiving supports and services.
Evers created the task force by executive order in February. The group’s first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25.