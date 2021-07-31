The Four Mounds Foundation, of Dubuque, has recently formalized a curriculum to teach vocational programs and soft skills to area residents struggling to get or keep work.
The Transitional Employment Pathways program utilizes the features of the Four Mounds site — historic buildings, a bed and breakfast, cabins, a woodshop, gardens, preserved natural habitat and hiking trails — to teach participants skills in trades. The students can choose between woodworking, buildings and grounds maintenance; and hospitality, housekeeping and customer service.
But Four Mounds Program Manager Becky Bodish said the program goes beyond teaching just “hard skills.”
“We have tiers within each of those areas,” she said. “The first tier in each is soft skills — responsibility, flexibility, taking initiative. While they’re doing that, they are also working through the curriculum.”
Rather than charge students for the education they receive, the foundation pays students for the work they do, which is part of the program’s success.
“They get paid while they’re taking classes,” Bodish said. “They’re getting paid to build a diverse skillset, but also for personal development.”
So far, seven people have participated in the program since it was launched in the summer of 2020. But it started with — and was inspired by — the first few.
“Our program started because we had a young woman up here doing community service hours,” Bodish said. “She had former incarceration. She had drug problems. She had a lot of trauma as a child, a lot going on in her life that led her to where she was, with community service.”
But in the young woman’s time at Four Mounds, she became an important part of the work occurring there.
“Up here, there’s so much going on, but this young woman just fit into all of it,” Bodish said. “We saw a lot of potential in her, so we hired her. We thought, ‘Let’s give her a diverse skillset and help her build her resume, so she can find a job.’ That has since evolved into our curriculum.”
Other people arrived at Four Mounds who were in need of the kind of vocational and soft-skill education the foundation had offered the first young woman.
Makaila Gardner, for instance, said she was trying to find herself as an adult before she discovered Four Mounds. A Chicago native, Gardner graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque without much idea of where she wanted to go. She was hesitant to apply for a traditional college and knew something needed to change.
She enrolled in the construction program at Northeast Iowa Community College, which has various agreements with the Four Mounds Foundation — one of which teaches construction students through real-time work on the Four Mounds site’s historic buildings.
“I went up there for window restoration and they said ‘We have opportunities where we can help you out more,’” Gardner said. “At first, I was kind of iffy about it, but honestly, it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me. I’ve learned so many things from it — cabinetry, basic skills, window restoration, landscaping, financial literacy.”
The program is also highly individualized, based on the participant. Gardner, for instance, told staff that she had always wanted to work with kids. So, this summer, she is a counselor at Four Mounds’ Adventure Day Camp. She spent Tuesday at Swiss Valley Nature Center, where she taught kids about crawfish.
“I’ve really enjoyed this,” Gardner said. “Hopefully one day, I’ll be able to run my own camp. That’s the dream. Until then, I like the trades.”
Bodish said it has been inspiring to watch Gardner grow in the year she has been in the program.
“Since Makaila has been here, she paid off some fines, got her driver’s license back, bought her first car,” Bodish said. “We connected her with Dupaco. So our partners help as well, with all of it.”
To date, Four Mounds staff has operated the program by referral only, with defense attorneys on the foundation’s board, NICC, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and area residents connecting participants to the program.
The foundation is still rolling this program out, past the early participants like Gardner, who helped form its structure. But, Bodish emphasized the foundation recently hired a job coach specifically for it, with eyes to grow in the future.