Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, speaks during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Elected Officials Luncheon held at The Gathering Place in Manchester, Iowa, on Tuesday. Community leaders share their concerns ahead of the 2023 Iowa legislative session.
Delaware County elected officials shared priorities and plans for the coming year at a luncheon on Tuesday.
At the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Elected Officials Luncheon, community college support for workforce training and concerns about CO2 pipelines topped concerns ahead of the 2023 Iowa legislative session.
As the region continues to battle a lack of sufficient workforce, representatives from Northeast Iowa Community College’s Manchester Center said that English as a Second Language programs have proven to be beneficial for employers and immigrant employees, who are bolstering the workforce.
“Our Spanish-speaking community is growing and are helping our companies,” said Manchester Center Director Jodi Ehlers.
But, NICC Trustee Dean Sherman said ESL programs need to be made more accessible.
“There are state grants that can be given to industry for training, but (to qualify, workers) have to be ‘career employees,’” he said. “A lot of them have breaking-in periods where they are not yet career employees, so cannot get this training. It would be great if the state could loosen up those regulations to allow pre-career workers access to community colleges.”
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, was the only state lawmaker to attend Tuesday’s event. But he said NICC’s input offered another potential workforce solution he will take to Des Moines in January, when the session begins.
“We heard pretty clearly today that child care and language barriers are barriers,” he said. “In small town Iowa, we also need affordable housing. These are trigger conversations for me to say ‘This is what’s going on out here. Let’s come out of here with a solution.’”
Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs said “the big one hanging over (her) head” was a proposed CO2 pipeline, by Navigator CO2 Ventures, with a route plotted through county farmland.
“There is all sorts of scary stuff, with potential for spills,” she told the group of 60 assembled at The Gathering Place for the luncheon. “Our land is something we’re very blessed to have. And there won’t be any more made.”
Zumbach said that he expected “vivid discussion” about CO2 pipelines and other burgeoning clean energy technology in the upcoming session.
“It’s a change — whether there are wind turbines coming up or solar farms coming up or a pipeline going through,” he said. “There are real property rights questions that need to be answered. Folks in the area are sharing those concerns with me — the need for the pipeline and the concerns.”
Iowa Representative-elect Craig Johnson, R-Independence, will represent Delaware County in the House next year, but was unable to attend Tuesday’s event.
