Legislative luncheon
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, speaks during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Elected Officials Luncheon held at The Gathering Place in Manchester, Iowa, on Tuesday. Community leaders share their concerns ahead of the 2023 Iowa legislative session.

Delaware County elected officials shared priorities and plans for the coming year at a luncheon on Tuesday.

At the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Elected Officials Luncheon, community college support for workforce training and concerns about CO2 pipelines topped concerns ahead of the 2023 Iowa legislative session.

