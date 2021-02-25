PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Consultants have determined the City of Platteville needs a new fire station.
They proposed a nearly 32,000-square-foot concept that includes eight truck bays, training rooms, administrative offices and living quarters.
A preliminary assessment indicated that a new structure could cost $8 million to $13 million. Although figures are coarse estimates, designers are certain that the current site is too small to accommodate a modern facility.
“We would like to be as forward-thinking as the council was in 1960,” said Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus. “I suspect that if you go back and look at the notes from then, we would find out that they thought it was a heck of a lot of money, too.”
The analysis was unveiled this week at a council meeting by representatives from Five Bugles Design and Public Administration Associates.
They concluded that the current fire station at 275 E. Main St. has become obsolete. The aged structure, constructed in 1964, lacks on-site parking, decontamination rooms and showers, and sufficient space for gear and apparatus storage.
The current station spans 12,538 square feet. Because of insufficient clearance on the bay doors, the department must custom-order shorter fire trucks.
Consultants evaluated the suitability of two other sites for a new station — the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center at 155 W. Lewis St. and Wisconsin National Guard Armory at 475 N. Water St. The building on either site could be torn down to make way for a new station to be constructed.
Construction at the O.E. Gray location, which is owned by the Platteville School District, would cost an estimated $11 million to $13 million, with an optional $2.3 million addition, while the armory option ranged from $8 million to $9.8 million.
The planners recommended the city opt for a location that can accommodate eight apparatus bays, but the armory site can accommodate only six.
Platteville officials have not committed to using either site, both of which were selected because they are large tracts of land within city limits.
“When we did the study, we had to come up with a couple of sites to kick-start the conversation,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said. “Any site is on the table.”
School district Superintendent Jim Boebel said discussion concerning the O.E. Gray site is just beginning.
The school district does not use the building for programming, but multiple community service organizations do, including Platteville Senior Center and Head Start.
“We don’t want to neglect the civic purpose that building can serve,” he said.
If the city opted to construct a station on an empty parcel, designers said the tract should span 2 acres.
Consultants said a new station could enhance recruitment, an effort with which volunteer fire departments across the nation increasingly struggle.
Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons has for years advocated for improvements to the department’s infrastructure. In addition to the city of Platteville, the department also provides contracted services to townships covering 130 square miles.
“It’s all coming to a focus, and the council is trying to develop a plan,” he said. “I think that’s what’s exciting.”
City staff intend to search for grant opportunities and start a public information campaign.