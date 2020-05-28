LANCASTER, Wis. — With the vessel filled with water and the waterslide towering over an expansive deck, the new Lancaster Municipal Pool beckons passers-by, inviting them for a dip inside.
Although the $3.2 million project is nearly complete, city officials are not sure when it might open, as concerns that Grant County is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections rise to the fore.
Four new cases were confirmed Wednesday, pushing the countywide total to 93. The tally was 81 as of Sunday.
“We as a state and we as a county were headed in the right direction, but since then, we’ve had some unfortunate days,” said Jeff Kindrai, director of the Grant County Health Department.
He said 70% of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days do not know where they could have contracted the virus, which suggests the county will experience more cases in the future, he said.
Both the county health department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend that community and youth programs and recreation facilities remain closed until the state sees a sustained downward trend in new diagnoses. Such closures previously were mandated under a statewide stay-at-home order that was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this month.
Lancaster already is incurring the expense of pool maintenance, Mayor David Varnam told Common Council members at a Wednesday meeting.
“Our pool, because it’s brand new and had to be tested, it had to be filled,” he said. “We have to make sure that it’s working properly so we can accept it from our contractor.”
Earlier this month, city staff began drafting plans for a June 15 opening, which included an initial seven-person capacity.
Until circumstances changed, patrons only would be able to lap swim during a one-hour time slot they would reserve online. Between each reservation, a staff person would disinfect the pool sides.
The plan also called for the cancellation of the city’s summer swim team activities, but some swimming lessons would continue.
Council members opted to delay the pool’s opening, fearing that opening as COVID-19 spreads presents an excessive risk. They will consider the matter at their meeting on June 15.
“I certainly want to use the pool. I want my kids to use the pool,” Council Member Katie Reuter said. “I’m not convinced that these are necessities.”
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water used in properly maintained pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, public health experts agree that large gatherings of people increase the risk of viral spread among attendees and the communities they return to afterward.
Along with the construction of a new public library and reconstruction of U.S. 61, the new pool is one of the largest projects undertaken by the city in recent years.
“This is a generational project,” Varnam said. “This is going to be the pool that my grandkids swim in.”