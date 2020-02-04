Edgewood-Colesburg Community School Board members recently voted to seek a principal for the elementary school.
Currently, Superintendent Rob Busch serves in that role.
The decision will allow Busch to focus entirely on his superintendent duties and also to be subject to regular evaluations by the board.
Busch said the present situation requiring him to serve both roles doesn’t allow him to do either to the best of his ability or the roles’ needs.
“I’m not doing either job justice, but that’s the direction (the board) chose and I’m doing my darnedest,” he said.
Board Member Matt Elliott expressed the need to make a decision quickly.
“Let’s move ahead with filling that principal position and start as soon as we can so we get good candidates and try to get the best candidate we can for that position,” he said.
In 2015, the board, with different members, voted 3-2 to eliminate the elementary school principal position as a cost-saving move.