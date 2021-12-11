PEOSTA, Iowa — A Mennonite community hopes to move to Dubuque County this summer.
County Zoning Board of Adjustment members this week approved a special-use permit that would allow the group to convert an event center south of Peosta into a church and school.
The church, which tentatively is being called SonRise Mennonite Church, would serve about eight Mennonite families who plan to move from Pennsylvania.
Lead pastor John Kurtz said Dubuque County seems like a good place to raise families and that church members plan to buy homes and land near the future church on Sundown Road.
“Our main focus for outreach is simply to show people what Christ has done for us and to have a family-oriented community lifestyle that draws people to God,” he said.
The church is purchasing the Hillside Event Center, a two-story building that has been used to host weddings and other events at 7270 Sundown Road. Previously, the property was used by the Knights of Columbus 5513.
Toby Kress, of Dubuque Recreational Society, which owns of the property, said no future events will be held at the event hall. The hall has several private events currently on the calendar for the coming months.
The business is canceling those events and returning deposits to event organizers, Kress said.
Along with the church, SonRise plans to start a private Mennonite school offering home-school programing. About 18 children will meet in the lower level of the hall for lessons.
Upstairs, the church will hold services on Sundays, Wednesdays and holidays for an estimated 50 to 60 members.
Kurtz said the families are coming from Living Hope Mennonite Church in Hadley, Pa.
“I don’t foresee church starting until sometime in July. It all depends on when the majority of families move to the area,” Kurtz told the board. “And the school, we’re hoping, Lord willing, to start sometime after Labor Day.”
A letter from neighbors Justin and Annette Connolly was read to zoning board members during the meeting in support of the church.
“We have no concerns about a church and a school being located on this property,” the letter read. “We feel that they would make an excellent neighbor.”
Zoning Administrator Tammy Henry said she has had conversations with church leaders and the Dubuque County engineer and Road Department to confirm the property has a safe entrance for a church and school and that there are no transportation concerns.
“The church families, they drive vehicles,” Henry said. “This is not a horse-and-buggy situation, as with an Amish situation, so there are no transportation issues. They do come and bring their children by car. This is not a school-bus situation. ... We had a lot of conversations with these guys, so I want to make sure I was clarifying those if those are questions you have.”
Board members voted unanimously to approve the special use permit.
Kurtz said many Anabapist communities — such as Mennonites and the Amish — located in the eastern United States are growing.
“The east has a lot of Mennonites and Amish, so we’re gradually moving west,” he said after the meeting.