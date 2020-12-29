Dubuque County Conservation will offer local families a chance to snowshoe in the fresh powder.
The organization announced today that it would hold guided snowshoe hikes on Thursday, Dec. 31, on the trails of Proving Grounds Recreation Area, 10616 W. John Deere Road.
"We should be out for long enough to allow folks to figure out the basics of how (snowshoes) work," a press release states. "Participants will be provided with snowshoes and will have the opportunity to traverse over the snow for a hike."
Four sessions are planned, with start times ranging from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register online for the following sessions at:
- 9:45 to 11:00 a.m.: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/134553786999
- 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/134555441949
- 12:45 to 2 p.m.: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/134555790993
- 2 to 3:15 p.m.: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/134556651567
Officials recommend that children be at least in elementary school to participate. Participants should wear hiking boots and layers of clothing.