Travis W. Harder, of Holy Cross, Iowa, has joined the American Angus Association as a junior member. He will be eligible to register cattle into the association and participate in association-sponsored shows and events.
Mi-T-M Corporation has announced the following:
Will Caes, Kyle Schrumpf and Andrew Westmark have joined the fabrication division.
Debbie Nevers was hired to the maintenance team.
Kandi McKenzie, Shawn O’Brien, Charlie Paisley and Tyler Torrey have joined the production division.
David Phelps was promoted to production operation manager.
Josh Wood was promoted to production lead man.
Jeff Lang was promoted to production foreman.
Nate O’Neill was promoted to production lead man.
Josh Oertel was promoted to production tester.
Jason Fuller promoted to production tester.
Katherine Oehlerking was promoted to end of line inspector.
Dan Feldmann was promoted to production foreman.
Dupaco Community Credit Union has announced the following:
Sailu Aryal was appointed corporate governance specialist at the operations center.
Brooke Bergfeld was appointed credit analyst at the Hillcrest Road location.
Ken Bowers was appointed senior insurance agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Nacole Carlyle was appointed senior mortgage servicing specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Danelle Conner was appointed deposit operations representative at the operations center.
Kellie Cook was appointed marketing analyst supervisor at the operations center.
Jason Davis was appointed insurance agent at the Hillcrest Road location.
Kadie Donovan was appointed deposit operations representative at the operations center.
Judy Folken was appointed deposit operations supervisor at the operations center.
Nicole Hepler was hired as an internal audit manager at the operations center.
Morgan Kaiser was hired as a mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Brittany Krapfl was appointed senior marketing analyst at the operations center.
Gwen Lammer was hired as contact center representative at the operations center.
Sean Loberg was appointed senior marketing analyst at the operations center.
Jenna Mausser was appointed lead mortgage lending underwriter at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Letha Mihalakis was hired as mortgage lending processor at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Ashley Oldaker was appointed senior consumer lending processor at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
Camilo Ruiz was appointed network security supervisor at the operations center.
Mary Runde was hired as contact center representative at the operations center.
Tungula Sartin was appointed member service lending consultant at the Sycamore Road location.
Lori Schmelzer was hired as consumer lending representative at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
Hannah Schmitz was appointed training representative II at the operations center.
Scott Schuster was appointed member service/lending consultant/operations assistant at the Key West location.
Latoya Schwartz was appointed mortgage closing/post closing manager at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Melissa Stevenson was appointed senior mortgage ending underwriter, remote, at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Jarod Thornton was appointed consumer lending consultant at the operations center.
Jeff Tschiggfrie was appointed senior BSA compliance specialist at the operations center.
Zoe Vaassen was appointed member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Cottingham & Butler has announced the following hires:
Abraham Turner as an account administrator.
Levi Bettcher as a client service representative.
Micayla Hillebrand as a client service representative.
Logan Sears as a sales executive.
Molly Dennie as a training associate.
Shannon Krapfl as a claims representative.
Matt Nedder as a claims coordinator.
Roni Miller as a claims assistant.
Ray Cataldo as an associate sales executive/account executive.
Jessica Ehlers as a utilization management nurse.
Maureen Quann as assistant vice president.
Alysa Bauer as a claims assistant.
Gabriela Kuhl as a client service representative — bench.
Hannah Billmeyer as a service representative.
Chris Miron as a casualty claims representative.
Tony Cutsforth as a sales executive.
Michael Pennington as a personal lines manager.
Meghan Thompson as an account administrator (SID).
Emily Martin as an executive assistant.
Susan Bartz as a wellness coordinator.
Jacob Digman as IT support analyst I.
Rachel Peeters as a claims representative.
Keegan Robinson as a staff accountant.
Paige McQueeney as account coordinator.
The Dubuque Postal Employees Credit Union has announced the following committee appointments for 2021:
Mark Giese as chairman; Al Buelow as vice chairman; Ray Pregler as president; and Craig Larson as secretary and audit committee chair.
Other board members elected are Tom Hoffman as credit committee chair; Ken Dolphin and Steve Sanders to the credit committee; Tom Kiernan as audit committee chair; Tim Peppmeier to the audit committee.
Tri-Tech Retail has hired Nichole Webb as a standard support technician.
MercyOne Dubuque Child Development Center has hired Maddy Marty as director. She was previously director of the Hills and Dales Childcare Center.
Crescent Community Health Center has received the Silver Health Center Quality Leader, Access Enhancer, Health Disparities Reducer, COVD-19 Data Reporter and Patient Centered Medical Home badges from the Health Resources and Services Administration.