MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County man has pleaded not guilty after police said he threatened his roommate with a loaded handgun.
Sean J. Gregory, 20, of Maquoketa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Gregory threatened his roommate Tanner J. Sendt with a loaded handgun at 9 p.m. June 7 at their residence. Sendt told authorities he feared for his life.
Gregory’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5.
