UPDATE
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said Devin Malott was not on duty at the time of the incident and that he has since resigned from the police department.
ORIGINAL
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities today said a Platteville police officer was intoxicated and driving in an oncoming lane of traffic when he was pulled over last week.
Devin Malott was cited with operating while intoxicated, according to Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
The sheriff confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that a sheriff's department deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Malott on Wednesday after he was spotted in the oncoming lanes of traffic on U.S. 151 south of Platteville.
Dreckman said it is “not uncommon” for motorists to drive in the wrong lane of traffic on the four-lane, divided highway.
He declined to provide further details about the incident.
Malott was hired by the Platteville Police Department in August 2015.