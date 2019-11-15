GALENA, Ill. — One year after taking over, Galena Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director is resigning.
In an email to chamber members, Kerry Shelke announced her last day will be Nov. 21.
Shelke was hired for the position in November 2018.
Wendy Bade-Gilpin, chairwoman of the chamber’s board of directors, said applications are being accepted for the position and officials aim to have it filled by mid-December.
Bade-Gilpin commended Shelke’s efforts and said Shelke will continue to work with the chamber as a resident.
“It’s disappointing losing a good employee,” Bade-Gilpin said. “She put us in a really good position going forward.”