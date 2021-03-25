The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Marita Dye, 38, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Rhomberg Avenue on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Dye assaulted Officer David M. Lois while she was being arrested.
- Marco A. Aranda, 22, of 1060 Edina St., was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of second-degree burglary.
- Zachary J. Thill, 19, of 2060 Key Largo Drive, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Butterfield Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging four counts of probation violation.
- Alexis E. Edelen, 23, of 3260 Getty Terrace, No. 201, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Locust Street on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that Edelen assaulted Menelaeus C. Watson, 33, of 411 W. Locust St.
- Courtney D. Brant, 25, of Platteville, Wis., was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fremont Avenue and Knob Hill Drive on warrants charging third-degree burglary and three counts of failure to appear in court.
- Eric A. Schulz, 72, of 1045 W. Third St., reported $1,500 worth of criminal damage done to a residence at 2023 Key Way Drive at about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.
- The City of Dubuque reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to the intersection of Main and West Third streets at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
- Taco Bell, 240 Locust St., reported a case of embezzlement resulting in the theft of $524 at about 3:25 p.m. Monday.
- Jon D. Moes, 67, of 1484 Auburn St., reported the theft of a bicycle worth $2,000 between 10 p.m. March 18 and 10 a.m. Friday from his residence.
- Jeanette E. Wampler, 86, of 3525 Windsor Ave., No. 7, reported the theft of $3,000 on March 17 from her residence.