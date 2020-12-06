News in your town

Families kick off socially distanced Christmas activities at Dyersville library

Made in Tri-States: Local operation grows produce for variety of customers

Week in Review: 5 stories of note from past 7 days

Police: Intoxicated Dubuque driver injured in crash into parked vehicle

Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attack in Dubuque motel

30 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County schools

Dubuque County records 100 COVID-19-related deaths; 1 more death in Delaware, Jones counties in 24 hours

Police: Intoxicated Dubuque driver injured in crash into parked vehicle

Families kick off socially distanced Christmas activities at Dyersville library

30 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County schools

Platteville Main Street seeks new executive director

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Despite pandemic, most teens will spend for gifts

13 local COVID-19-related deaths; 71 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Dubuque police: Man found with $1,200 in fake currency

Record COVID-19 death tolls in Dubuque, Jackson counties, statewide; new metrics show testing figures

Manchester couple honors son's memory through toy drive

Crawford County man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly attacking woman

Dubuque County man sentenced for lascivious conduct with minor

Local law enforcement reports

2 Dubuque historic preservation projects land $1.75 million in tax credits

Galena Foundation focused on restoring historic private properties in 2020

Dubuque medical CEO to retire after 22 years

Asbury Eagles Club gives away nearly 800 pizzas to support front-line workers

Dubuque County supervisors consider budgeting changes due to COVID-19

Police: Dubuque driver injured when he hits vehicle, guardrail, fence, pole

Police: 1 injured in Dubuque crash after running red light

1 injured in Dubuque crash after driver made U-turn

Coping with staff shortages, PDC schools to continue virtual instruction

1 injured in Dubuque crash

Dubuque receives top score for 3rd year in a row for LGBTQ-friendly policies

15 SW Wisconsin lodging operators receive state grants

Crawford County man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly attacking woman

Police: Dubuque driver injured when he hits vehicle, guardrail, fence, pole

Record 5 more COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque Co., 3 in Jackson Co., 1 each in Clayton, Jones counties

Dubuque County man sentenced for lascivious conduct with minor

Dubuque receives top score for 3rd year in a row for LGBTQ-friendly policies

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)