Martin Equipment, of Illinois, announced DeLene Martin Bane recently was named president of the company, which has a location in Dubuque.
Cottingham & Butler has hired:
Abigail Thorpe as a client service representative.
Allison Janssen as a benefits services assistant.
Barbara Miller as a wellness coordinator.
Hannah Gasper as a graphic designer.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., has hired Kevin Spanier as a software solutions consultant.
Eagle Point Solar has hired Melissa Grundhoefer as sales documentation specialist.
Heartland Financial USA announced:
Shane Nicely was promoted to vice president, director IT infrastructure.
Brad Enneking was promoted to senior vice president, director digital technology, enterprise data management.
Luke Rossman was promoted to customer care quality assurance analyst.
Nicole Vanderheyden was promoted to customer care supervisor.
Samantha Haverland was hired as small-business loan assistant.
Cody Slaght was hired as IT service desk analyst.
Josh Harbaugh was hired as treasury management implementation and support specialist.
Cindy Lima was hired as card-fraud analyst.
Kyle Arling was hired as IT service desk analyst.
Shelly Gillette was hired as salesforce administrator.
EXIT Realty announced the following awards from EXIT Realty Corp. International:
Gwen Kosel, sales representative, was honored with the Gold Award.
Jason Conrad, franchisee, received the Silver Award.
Jamie Blake, sales representative, received the Bronze Award.
Jill Conrad, franchisee, received the Bronze Award.
Steve Davis, sales representative, received the Bronze Award.
Tiffany Mangler, sales representative, received the Bronze Award.
Whitney Putchio, sales representative, received the Bronze Award.
Katie Yaddof, sales representative, received the Bronze Award.
Laurie Birch, sales representative, received the Bronze Award.
Dubuque-based StackStone Wealth and Sigma Three Planning Group, both private wealth advisory practices of Ameriprise Financial Services, will come together and operate as StackStone Wealth effective Thursday, Dec. 10. The StackStone Wealth office is located at 6601 Boulder Brook Court in Dubuque.
McCoy Construction & Forestry announced that John Deere Construction and Forestry Division has named it a 2020 winner of its Onyx Circle award. The award honors John Deere’s top-performing construction and forestry dealerships.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa announced earning the Stella Award from North Star Meeting Group, receiving a gold designation in the category for the Best Golf Resort in the Midwest for the second year in a row.