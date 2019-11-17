SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Asbury Eagles Club State Charity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, toast, hash browns, coffee, milk or juice. Cost: $9 for adults, $5 for kids ages 10 and under. Proceeds benefit State charity.
Movie and Food Drive, 3 p.m., Avalon Theatre, 95 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis., “The Biggest Little Farm.”
Sunday Night Euchre 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be age 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.
Monday, Nov.. 18
The Cable Car Quilters 6:45 p.m., Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road. Details: 563-556-3094.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
iRead, 4 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (First grade – fifth grade). Registration Required. Running weekly during the school year, IREAD matches high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Story Time, 3:30 p.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Kindergarten and older. Explore and create at three different creation stations, at this monthly arts and crafts program.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:15 a.m., yoga; 10:45, line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon, needlework group; 12:15 p.m., open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m., dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about all of the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, we will offer numerous adaptive sports opportunities and feature one sport
Build a Bird Feeder, 4 p.m., Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Learn about birds from Rachel Myers, Education Outreach specialist from the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, and build a feeder to take home for your feathered friends. Pre-registration required!
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge, 31 Locust St.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m., open euchre.
Why Wildlife?, 5 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Sixth-12th grades). What would happen if we didn’t have these important natural resources? Discover the answer to these, and much more, in this interactive, program with the Dubuque County Farm Bureau.
Thursday, Nov. 21
The Compassionate Friends Support Group, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Kindergarten & Up. Explore and create at three different creation stations, at this monthly arts and crafts program.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Farley Branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE., Farley, Iowa. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Friday, Nov. 22
Level UP!, 3:30 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. All ages. Board games, card games, puzzles, and the library’s Wii-U. Drop in any time during the program for games and snacks.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m., lunch.
PERFORMING ARTS
Sunday, Nov. 17
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Johnnie Walker plays all your favorite music.
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, Radio Play, 2 p.m., Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., Galena, Ill. A humorous take-off on “A Christmas Carol”, Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas past & present, for breaking and entering, kidnapping.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Art/Music Expressions, 11 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
Semester Fallout Improv Extravaganza, 7 p.m., Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St. The University of Dubuque Spartaneous Improv Troupe will give audience members a night full of laughter with Semester Fallout Improv Extravaganza.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Blu Flame features Marcus DeJesus on guitar and Cathy Goodman on vocals, bringing you jazz and a little bossa Nova.
Jazz & Blues Jam ft. Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join us at our open jazz session, third Thursday each month, with Round Midnight. Singers and musicians are very welcome to sit in. No cover.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Nov. 22
Crash Music Fest DBQ, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Asylum Recording presents local heavy metal, hip hop, grunge & more. $10 at the door.
Dimensional Brewing One Year Anniversary, 1 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Dimensional Brewing Company celebrating its one year of bringing craft beer to the Dubuque area. Beer Releases going on all weekend. Grillbillies BBQ and Chocolate Hog BBQ will be on site.
JJ Schmitz and Nick Johnson, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Join us for live music from JJ Schmitz and Nick Johnson.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Galena Brewery, Main St., Galena, Ill. Johnnie plays all your favorite hits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Driving Range, Sageville, Iowa.
Secrets, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Angela Meyer Live Music Performance, 7 p.m., Macs Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cranes/Vultures at Dimensional Brewing, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Dimensional Brewing One Year Anniversary, 11 a.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Dimensional Brewing Company celebrating its one year of bringing craft beer to the Dubuque area. Beer Releases going on all weekend. Grillbillies BBQ and Chocolate Hog BBQ will be on site.
Johnnie Walker Live, 2 p.m., Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, Durango, Iowa.
Joie Wails Duo, 7 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us for the live acoustic performance by Joie Wails.
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. The Texas Tenors will perform a special Christmas concert, “Deep in the Heart of Christmas,” accompanied by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
“Walking Molly” Live, 8 p.m., Embe’s Eatery, 233 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. “Walking Molly” live music from the ‘60s through the ‘90s.
VISUAL ARTS
Monday, Nov. 18
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick at Smokestack’s second-floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop! Film titles are announced on Facebook, so follow smokestackdbq.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday, Nov. 21
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. This monthly book club meets the third Thursdays. Copies of the book available at the Asbury branch, but can be sent to other branches, upon request. November title: “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”
DESTINATIONS
Friday, Nov. 22
Annual Nouveau Weekend, Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill. Raise a glass and celebrate the release of Galena Cellars’ Nouveau wine. Area businesses offer Nouveau-inspired meals and entertainment. In the afternoon, a traditional horse-drawn wagon parade delivery.
Great Gobble Galore, 6 p.m., La Salle Catholic School, 835 Church St., Holy Cross. Variety of local vendors. Children’s games. Food available for purchase. No cost to shop. Raffle prizes. Great Gobble Galore open 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., Stoltz Trail/Riprow Valley, 10616 W. John Deere Road. Meet at 2 p.m. at Camp St. next to FedEx and Hy-Vee on S. Locust St.
LEARNING
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or get a new job.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Nov. 18
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136 UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave.: 5:15-6 p.m., weigh-in; 6-7 p.m., meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Healing Your Mommy Tummy, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. If you are pregnant, just had a baby, or your baby is 20 years old, you can learn to strengthen your abdominal muscles and help heal Diastasis Recti.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Stonehill Job Fair, 6 a.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. Join us to learn about being part of the Stonehill Franciscan Services Team. A variety of positions open. On-site interviews available. Campus tours will be provided. Call 563-690-9624 for details.
Stress Less with Mindful Living, noon, Statera Integrated Health Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Stress Less with Mindful Living with Statera Team. Learn the basics of mindfulness, and options to bring greater peace to your life. Lower Level. Lunch available at a cost.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Sweet Potatoes, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Stress Less with Mindful Living with Statera Team. Learn the basics of mindfulness, and explore options to bring greater peace and relaxation to your daily life.
Friday, Nov. 22
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Monday, Nov. 18
Prescott Elementary/St. Luke’s UMC Blood Drive, Prescott Elementary-Neighborhood Resource Center, 1151 White St., 1:15-5 p.m. To donate, call Mike Loveless at 563-584-9235.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Nov. 21
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are 50 cents each. Burgers start at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Sunday, Nov. 17
Annual Poultry Card Party, 1 p.m., Ss Peter and Paul Parish Center, 5131 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Monday, Nov. 18
Kindness Crafting: Granny Square Blankets, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Whether you prefer knitting or crochet, are a beginner or an expert, we invite you to join us in creating granny squares that will be assembled into blankets and given to those in need.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths, 5:30 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 16 and older. Join us in making a winter/holiday themed mini wreath for your door or table top.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 21
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Westminster’s Fair Trade Market 9, a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Westminster’s Annual Fair Trade Market provides artisans from around the globe to live sustainable lives. Includes crafts, jewelry, clothing and food. 10% of sales are donated to local charity.
Monday, Nov. 18
City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 350 W. 6th Street Historic Federal Building. Regular meeting of the Dubuque City Council. http://www.cityofdubuque.org/calendar.aspx?EID=5232
Tuesday, Nov. 19
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Board, 6:30 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Friends, members and prospective members welcome.
Friday, Nov. 22
Rams Booster Club Fall Auction, 6 p.m., Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road. Dinner available, bake sale, raffles and RAMS apparel. Silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. with online bidding, live auction at 7:30 p.m. Supporting Dubuque Senior High School academics, arts and athletics.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Discovery Shop’s Holiday Open House, 9:30 a.m., American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, 2197 University Ave. We will be featuring Holiday décor and clothing. We will be closed Fri. Nov. 22, so the volunteers can create a “Holiday Spectacular.”