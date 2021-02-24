A resolution to declare Lafayette County a "Second Amendment sanctuary" sparked partisan debate among members of the Board of Supervisors this week.
The board approved the resolution, 9-6, with Supervisors Jack Sauer, Larry Ludlum, John Reichling, Eric Stauffacher, Andy Schilling, Donna Flannery, Carmen McDonald, Lee Gill and Scott Pedley voted in favor. Voting against it were Supervisors Kriss Marion, Bob Boyle, Nancy Fisker, Rita Buchholz, Mike Klein and Robert Laeser. Supervisor Carol Korn did not attend the meeting.
The resolution states that board members oppose any law that would unconstitutionally restrict county residents' rights to keep and bear arms. It also states that county residents, through their elected representatives, affirm their support of the sheriff to exercise discretion not enforce a firearms laws considered unconstitutional.
More than 30 residents attended the meeting, with four people speaking in support of the resolution. Dave Certa, of the Republican Party of Lafayette County, said the party would be adopting the same resolution at its caucus this weekend.
"This is our line in the sand,” Certa said.
Marion told attendees that their participation in the meeting is what democracy is all about. But she said she felt an issue such as this should be presented to all county residents through a referendum, rather than a resolution. She said the resolution has no teeth.
Boyle opposed the resolution, saying it supports mob rule.
Hundreds of localities nationwide have supported their own "Second Amendment sanctuary" resolutions. The Grant County Board of Supervisors in July 2020 approved a resolution stating members' opposition to future state action to impose gun-control regulations.
The U.S. Supreme Court has held that qualifications can be placed on constitutionally protected rights, such as weapons restrictions.
During discussion over Lafatette County resolution, Board Chairman Jack Sauer said the measure includes language to protect against a tyrannical government. He said he sees such moves in federal proposals, and he feels it is why U.S. gun sales have been increasing.
"I think we have politicians at the federal level that are picking and choosing whether they are following the Constitution or not, and some of them not," he said. "I don't do Facebook or Twitter, but when you start to limit people's free speech, I think there are a lot of people who believe the Second Amendment is next.”
Sauer reiterated his concerns after Marion called for the issue to put to a referendum.
"I think that we're in a situation now that it looks to me like we're there," he said. "We've got a guy with dementia that definitely is not making the calls, I'm not sure who is, but it's ridiculous.”
After the vote on the resolution, Supervisor Klein expressed his concern about Sauer's comments about President Joe Biden, saying they were out of line and that he could say negative things about former President Donald Trump.
Sauer said he has issues with people on both sides of the political spectrum and that he trusts “about three of them,” and the rest need to be voted out.
Supervisor Boyle agreed with Klein and said Sauer has "had his opportunity to talk for a while, so why don't you give me the mic?”
Sauer responded: “When I got on the board here, we weren't Republicans and Democrats, but now we are.” He then told Boyle, “Your leader is sitting right there, right beside you Bob” and pointed at Marion, who ran an unsuccessful campaign this past fall for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly. "That's when it started being that way.”
When asked later about Sauer's comments, Marion said that while the board may have been divided on one issue, members came together and unanimously passed the next two resolutions concerning additional spending for the county information technology department.
Sheriff Reg Gill attended the meeting and made no comment on the resolution, and no supervisors asked him for comment.