No matter how much you like to eat fish, it’s a safe bet that five sisters living at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque enjoy their fish a little bit more than you do.
“We mostly feed them rodents here,” said Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at the river museum, of the five diamond-backed water snakes displayed at the museum. “I will feed them fish occasionally but not too often because they just get too excited.”
Offer the sibling snakes some fish and you might want to stand back.
“They get so excited with fish that they almost jump out of their enclosure,” Harmon said.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at five snake sisters who have lived at the Dubuque facility since 2011.
TIP: KEEP THEM HAPPY AT FEEDING TIME
Diamond-backed water snakes live in large lakes and rivers, and their range is along the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys from southeastern Iowa and western Illinois south to Louisiana and Texas, Mississippi and western Alabama. The snakes feed on small fish and amphibians in the wild, but they also will eat small birds and mammals.
“They are very opportunistic,” Harmon said.
When it’s feeding time for the snakes at the museum, staff will place the food far apart within the enclosure to keep the sisters happy.
“Often, when we feed them, they will grab a mouse and swim away so quickly you can see water droplets on the side of their enclosure,” Harmon said. “They are afraid one of their sisters will steal it from them.”
The snakes are good swimmers, thanks in part to their keeled scales. Keeled scales feature small ridges on each scale that helps the snakes cut through the water.
SNAKES have UNEARNED REPUTATION
The snakes have a distinctive, diamond-like marking that helps them blend into their surroundings in the wild.
“When you try to look at them in the wild, it can be hard to differentiate them from brush or the water they’re in,” Harmon said.
Diamond-backed water snakes are not venomous, but their markings can lead to some confusion and they can be mistaken for highly venomous cottonmouth snakes.
“They get mistaken a lot, so they get more of a bad rep than other water snakes,” Harmon said.
Key differences between the snakes include that cottonmouth snakes have large, blocky heads and distinct necks, as compared to diamond-backed water snakes.
THEY ARE ‘HEAVY BODIED’ creatures
The museum’s water snake sisters are about 10 to 12 years old. Their life expectancy in captivity is about 15 years, Harmon said.
“They can get to be 2 to 3 foot long, and they are a heavy-bodied snake,” he said. “They have a larger, wider body than a lot of other snakes. Their body is like the width of a deck of cards. When you see garter snakes, they’re skinny. When you pick up a water snake, you don’t expect the heft of them.”
OH, THEY’RE GRUMPY
“The water snakes don’t like to be handled,” Harmon said. “They are kind of grumpy in general.”
At the museum, the five sisters share space with some turtles in a small enclosure opposite the river otters.
“They usually won’t bother the turtles,” Harmon said. “We keep (the snakes) fed regularly, so they don’t become food-aggressive, and the turtles are a little too big for them to eat.”
Harmon said the snake sisters are fine with each other — mostly.
“They sometimes bite at each other because they’re afraid one is going to steal their food,” he said.
