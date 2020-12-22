GALENA, Ill. – A sizable donation recently was made to support Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
The Midwest Medical Center Auxiliary donated $9,200, which was collected as part of its annual Tree of Love Christmas fundraiser. The money will go toward covering costs incurred by the hospital throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Annually for the past 11 years, the group has held a fundraiser allowing people to purchase ornaments to place on a tree located in the hospital, typically ending with a tree-lighting ceremony. While the tree lighting was canceled, the press release states donations were still strong this year.