The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Darien T. Henkel, 24, of 2252 Francis St., was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Kaufmann Avenue and Francis Street on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his father, Nicholas E. Henkel, 48, of the same address.
- Tyrell J.L. Beard, 38, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillcrest and Broadlawn roads on a charge of driving while barred and warrants charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while barred and violation of a no-contact order.
- David H. Althaus, 77, of 1693 Butterfield Drive, reported the theft of $500 in the parking lot of 2460 Gateway Drive at about 1:15 p.m. Friday.
- Lisa A. Johnson, 48, of 1815 Jackson St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to windows at that address at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday.