PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A citizen committee is urging the Platteville Common Council to take steps to address longstanding deficiencies in the city’s fire station by financing a study to assess the feasibility of creating a new center.
Committee members say previous efforts to study the issue have led nowhere, but believe a comprehensive investigation overseen by professional consultants will open doors to public-private partnerships and funding opportunities.
“We just built a brand-new library. We helped build the (Ruxton) apartment complex across the street. We’re building that new (Legion Park) event center,” said committee chairman Bill Kloster. “All we have to do as a community is to want to do this.”
Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons requested $75,000 in the 2020 city budget to finance a study, which council members will consider in coming months during their annual budget review.
In a budget framework presented to members in mid-August, former City Manager Karen Kurt did not recommend the allocation.
Kurt cited growing debt payments and shortfalls in one tax-increment finance district as expenses that have reduced available funding for capital projects.
City staff have plotted scenarios in which the station is constructed no sooner than 2027 and 2029.
In the interim, Kurt recommended the promotion of Simmons to full-time fire chief, describing it as a step toward further investment in the fire department within the confines of the budget.
The deficiencies with the current station, at 275 E. Main St., were highlighted in previous studies, but no action was taken, Kloster said.
Challenges are growing as firefighting practices, training requirements and equipment evolve.
The Platteville station was constructed in 1964 and suffers from a lack of storage for gear and vehicles.
When firefighters require a truck that is parked to the rear of the garage, they must move obstructing vehicles first.
“There is no exhaust system,” Simmons added. “You start the trucks in there, you can smell them upstairs. All those carcinogens from the exhaust just go into the air. It sticks to everything downstairs. Everything you touch is black and sooty.”
The department custom orders shorter fire trucks because the bays lack sufficient clearance for full-size vehicles.
The committee hopes to create a Fire Center Task Force that would oversee the project and solicit public feedback as part of the study.
The study also would include a conceptual design and identify community needs, potential center locations, funding sources and partners.
“This plan … will open the door to allow us to go after grant monies and things like that,” Simmons said.
City backing — even a partial contribution — will assist the committee as members solicit public support.
“I think the city needs to in some way show it is a priority for them,” Simmons said.
Council Member Ken Kilian said he would consider backing a study with a proposal to renovate the existing station.
“I don’t favor a completely new station,” he said. “The present location for the fire station is a good location.”