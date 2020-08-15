University of Dubuque Heritage Center will continue its Live(stream) with Heritage Center series with “The Landscape of Guitar: The Animated Painting Concert Experience” at noon Monday, Aug. 17.
The concert will feature master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli. The two are known for their integration of original digital arts created to accompany their music.
Set to take place throughout the fall, Live(stream) with Heritage Center aims to offer an opportunity for viewers to meet the artists behind the music through Facebook. The series features interviews by Heritage Center staff, with guest artists and live music presentations.
Each offering lasts about 45 minutes.
The series can be seen at https://bit.ly/2DSaTlu. Live(stream) with Heritage Center is free, but donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3fRG0dW.