Scammers bilked two local residents out of $29,000 by claiming their grandchildren were in legal trouble, according to a neighboring law enforcement agency.
In a warning to residents there, the Clinton County (Iowa) Sheriff's Department reported that earlier this week a Dubuque County resident lost $15,000 in the scam, while a Jones County, Iowa, resident lost $14,000.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday issued an alert about the scam, which struck residents in the Cascade area, though authorities did not disclose how much was taken.
People who live near Cascade High School who have security cameras were asked to review footage between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday for any clips of a white or silver Audi sport utility vehicle.
Anyone with such footage should call sheriff’s department Investigator Amanda Potter at 563-587-3856.
The Clinton County post stated that in both the Dubuque County and Jones County incidents, "the criminals (came) to the homes of the victims to collect the 'bond money' needed to spring grandchildren from jail."
Clinton County authorities also reported that in August, two seniors there lost a total of $27,000 via the same scam.