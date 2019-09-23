MILES, Iowa — Life along the Mississippi River is rarely boring.
Case in point: The 4,000-acre Green Island Wildlife Area in Jackson County.
Situated at the confluence of the Maquoketa and Mississippi rivers, Green Island is a popular bird-watching location, duck and deer hunting spot and, increasingly, a paddler destination.
Curt Kemmerer has been the wildlife biologist responsible for managing Green Island for the past nine years. For seven of those years, the area has been flooded.
“It’s difficult to get much management done with all the flooding,” he said. “Flooding has a compounding effect. The prolonged flood changes the historic vegetation beds, creating open spaces where invasives can get their start.”
And 2019 has been a bad year for flooding on the Mississippi River.
The flood came early and stayed for months, overtopping roads and parking lots, drowning Canada geese nests and washing out food plots on the bottoms intended for migrating ducks. The high-value buttonbush on the wetland is starting to disappear, and trees are showing stress. For habitat diversity, most of what remains is what can handle the flood – bulrush and smartweed.
Once a waterfowl hunting destination filling boat ramps with 100 or more duck boat trailers, the area has seen the loss of habitat reduce that number to about 25. While waterfowl hunting isn’t what it once was, there is a project on the horizon to rehabilitate and enhance the habitat on the area through a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The multi-year project includes dredging to create deeper water overwintering areas for fish and to use the dredge materials to create islands. It includes establishing floodplain forests and improving the water-control structures.
“Ideally, we would have pumps that could pump in two directions to put water on and take water off certain areas to create food and cover for migrating waterfowl,” Kemmerer said.
With the river not currently cooperating, Kemmerer has shifted his attention to improving the habitat on higher ground.
His crew, which operates from the office at the base of a bluff at Green Island, is developing a cedar tree planting for winter cover on top of a ridge. In about five years, the trees will be tall enough to offer wildlife an escape from the snow, ice and cold of winter. Next to the cedars is a small area being converted into a field of native grasses. The young area is alive with bugs and grasshoppers, which is exactly the high protein needed by young turkeys and other birds.
“This is our one little spot that’s not on the river floodplain,” he said.
This winter, the focus will shift to improving timber stands, removing sumac and other nontarget tree species to allow the mast-producing trees — oaks and walnuts — some space to grow.
Kemmerer said staff members are working on a forest stewardship plan that will help manage the timber resource on Green Island, including creating brushy transition along the timber edge, using a management technique to eliminate nontarget tree species but allowing that tree to remain standing to provide habitat for woodpeckers, bats, owls and other wildlife, and to help direct invasive species removal.