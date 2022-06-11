GALENA, Ill. -- Grant Park was bursting with pride colors on Saturday afternoon at the second annual Galena Pride Picnic, from flags to shirts and everything in between.
Despite intermittent rain showers, hundreds of people enjoyed food, music and shopping at vendor tents.
Alex Arroyo and Geoff Karnish, owners of Galena Bakehouse, were serving their signature pastries. The couple moved to Galena from New York City in July 2019 and launched the inaugural picnic in 2021 after being approached by Galena Country Tourism to help stage a Pride event.
"They were thinking about a pub crawl," Karnish said. "We thought a picnic would be more family-friendly and more accessible."
Galena Public Library District was one of the event's sponsors. Library Director Jenna Diedrich and Adult Services Librarian Larissa Distler said that in addition to the picnic, they also created LGBTQ+ programming to celebrate Pride Month.
"We thought it would be a great way to get involved and let everybody know that our library is a welcome, safe and inclusive place for everybody," Diedrich said.
K Kreisel, a local artist and picnic volunteer, has led two workshops to kick off the month of library programs.
"It's about education," said Kreisel, who greeted visitors at the welcome table. "These programs are one way to start doing that."
Kodey Suter, 13, of Polo, Ill., came from almost two hours away with his father, Cody Suter; step-mother, Kirstyn Maavich; sister Sofie Suter; 15, and step-brother Gabe Maavich, 9.
Kodey, who said he came out when he was 9 years old, was on the lookout for some drag queens.
"I'd like to talk to some of them," he said.
Kirstyn Maavich said the family decided to come to Galena's Pride Picnic because of its family-friendly atmosphere.
"We wanted to bring Kodey to a smaller event where he could get more involved," she said. "Chicago is so big and so over the top. We thought this was a much better option."
A group from Lord of Love Church in Galena camped out in the park with lawn chairs and refreshments. Among the group were Becky Gillespie and Dee Dimon, of Galena. The couple has been together for 40 years and got married eight years ago.
"Until we came to Galena, we were in the closet," Gillespie said. "We moved here in 2008 and decided to just be who we are. We never ran into any resistance."
Dimon said the couple always have felt that Galena was inclusive.
"We were welcomed by our church, by every place where we volunteered and by our neighbors," she said.
Galena library board President Craig Albaugh was pleased to see the diversity among the crowd.
"Everyone is a person, and everybody has their own personality," he said. "What is there to hate about that?"
Arroyo and Karnish said they have been delighted by the response to the Pride Picnic and have no doubt it will become an anticipated event every year.
"It's really cool in this tiny town to see such a robust Pride," Arroyo said.
