Northwest Illinois Economic Development, based in Hanover, recently announced its strategic goals through 2023.
According to a press release, they include:
- Helping with 24 business starts or expansions that are less than $300,000 in size
- Helping with three business expansions or relocations that are more than $300,000 in size
- Launching two new programs to “expand the economic ecosystem of our region”
“NW Illinois Economic Development exists to serve businesses, and we often receive a lot of potential projects,” said Executive Director Emily Legel in the release. “These goals give us a means to assess them to make sure we are keeping in line with our vision and stakeholder expectations. By sticking to this plan, we are able to support our existing businesses while creating a welcoming environment for new businesses and residents in the future.”
For more information, visit nwiled.org.