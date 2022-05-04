Dubuque City Council members this week approved wage increases for pool, playground and after-school programming staff to try to address hiring shortages, but they expressed doubt that the move would boost interest enough to open both municipal swimming pools this summer.
Hourly wages for seasonal lifeguards will increase from $12.50 to $15, for pool managers from $18 to $20, and for playground and after-school programming staff from a minimum wage of $10.72 to $14.
Additionally, returning lifeguards will be paid $17 per hour, and returning playground and after-school programming staff will be paid $16 per hour.
The wage increase was requested by staff with the city’s Leisure Services Department after it was announced that only one of the two city-owned pools will open this summer due to staffing shortages. Flora Pool will open on June 3, while Sutton Pool will remain closed.
City documents state 24 lifeguards have been hired for the summer, while another 23 applicants have been unresponsive or have withdrawn their applications.
City staff previously stated that Flora ideally needs 30 to 35 lifeguard staff in order to prevent worker burnout. Opening Sutton would require an additional 25 lifeguards and two more pool managers.
Meanwhile, only 12 of the 24 positions are filled that are needed to fully operate the city’s playground and after-school programs.
City Council members said this week that the wage increases are a step in the right direction, but they expressed doubt that it would prompt enough applicants to open Sutton this summer.
“We’re also running into a deadline of getting more lifeguards trained, getting the pool up and running,” Council Member Danny Sprank said. “It may not be possible. I want to see more lifeguards to open Sutton Pool, but we just might not be able to.”
Council Member Ric Jones said the certification requirements for lifeguards warrant the increase in pay, though he also added that he is not sure how much the wage increase will attract new lifeguards.
“I would support a much higher distinctive wage for those folks,” Jones said, later adding, “I hope people step up. I’m not sure this is enough to get them there.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the struggle to hire lifeguards is not an issue exclusive to Dubuque.
“It is not just about what we are doing here,” he said. “It is about a national challenge.”
Last summer, city staff faced similar staffing shortages and chose to open both pools on a rotating hybrid schedule. However, that strategy led to worker burnout and low retention of past lifeguards for the upcoming season.
Earlier efforts were made by city staff to hire more lifeguards, including beginning the hiring process in December and covering the cost for lifeguard certification.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said plans are in place to establish a Jule shuttle service in response to Sutton’s closure.
“We’re working to design a continuous loop shuttle that would go from Sutton Pool to Flora Pool on a 30-to-45-minute schedule, so people who lived in the neighborhood and didn’t have transportation would show up at Sutton Pool and end up at Flora Pool and have their swimming experience,” he said.
Sprank expressed his disappointment that construction has not started on $2.8 million worth of improvements to Comiskey Park, which includes the installation of a splash pad.
“This is one more reason that we need to get Comiskey going,” he said. “I know it’s in the works, but it would have been great to have a splash pad this summer.”
Construction of the first phase of that project originally was scheduled to be completed this spring but was subsequently delayed due to grants used to fund the project requiring additional state approval, including an archaeological survey and environmental assessment.
“Any delays related to Comiskey Park have nothing to do with city staff,” Van Milligen said.