The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday:
Central Avenue development
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a $50,000 grant agreement with Iowa and Real Property Investments LLC for the redevelopment of 1540 Central Ave.
Background: In March, Iowa and Real Property Investments submitted a downtown housing incentive grant and facade grant application for the renovation of the property, with the intention of creating four apartment units on the building's upper floors, along with rehabilitating the commercial space on the first floor.
The city has agreed to provide a total of $50,000 in funding for the project. Improvements will include the rehabilitation of doors and windows, installation of a new structural steel framing system and the creation of the new rental units.
What's next: As part of the grant agreement, construction at the property must begin by Wednesday, Sept. 15, and minimum improvements must be completed by March 1.
Arts grants
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve funding 10 creative resiliency grants for local arts and cultural organizations.
Background: In June, the city formed the Arts & Culture Creative Resiliency Grant program, designed to provide funding support for arts and culture programs throughout the city. A total of $23,311 was allocated to the program for fiscal year 2022. The city previously awarded $7,900 in operational support and special projects grants earlier this year.
The city's Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission recommended approval of 10 applicants totaling $12,500, with grants ranging from $750 to $1,500.
What's next: The grant recipients are Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Creative Adventure Lab, Dubuque County Historical Society, Grand Opera House, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, Bell Tower Theater, Northeast Iowa School of Music, Rising Star Theater Co., Dubuque Chorale and Dubuque Chapter A010 of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission has stated it will recommend a use for the remaining $2,911 in the grant fund at a future date.
UD project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to vacate and dispose of a portion of Grace Street between Algona and McCormick streets to be used for a University of Dubuque project.
Background: City officials agreed to sell the Grace Street right of way to the university for $80,491 for a proposed campus improvement project, including the development of a new pedestrian plaza. A traffic impact study stated there were very low traffic volumes on that stretch of roadway and that the property vacation would have little impact on nearby traffic.
What's next: UD officials previously stated that their project aims to create a more pedestrian-friendly plaza, along with potentially expanding greenspace at the campus.