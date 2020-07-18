Dubuque City Council members next week will hear a range of future options, including a $10 million plan, for a former downtown junkyard.
Dubuque Leisure Services staff will present updated proposals for the former Blum Co. scrap yard at East 16th and Elm streets during a work session on Monday, July 20.
Council members expressed surprised in May 2019 when city staff unveiled a nearly $12 million plan for the property that involved relocating Dubuque Leisure Services to the site and providing space for indoor programming. Other proposed additions include a park with a maintenance storage building, full basketball courts, a kayak launch, a fishing pier, play features for children and green space.
“It was a big surprise that this big expensive plan was even being worked on, but it was a pleasant surprise,” said Council Member Ric Jones on Friday.
The former scrap yard was purchased by the city as part of the expansive Bee Branch Creek restoration project. Since then, the city has landed $600,000 in U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants for the site.
To date, council members only have agreed to use $3.9 million in stormwater funds for Blum site improvements. That money was slated to be allocated in fiscal year 2024, when the city would spend $220,000 on a design for the site, and in fiscal year 2028, when about $3.7 million in construction costs are planned.
Recently, city staff put together four different scenarios to present to the council in order to give it a full range of options with different price points.
The first option requires remediation of the existing contamination on the west side of Blum Co. yard and enrollment into the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Recycling Program. To meet the standards for the program, the city would need to place a 6-inch layer of gravel over the west side of the site but leave the existing fence in place. The east side’s eroded building foundation slab, service garage — which is currently used for storing and servicing maintenance equipment — and an industrial building would be left untouched. The estimated cost for this option is $200,000 to $250,000, plus operating costs.
But the staff report notes that the option leaves “blighted buildings in place over the long term,” which could increase ongoing costs. The option also does not provide a needed facility to “efficiently support maintenance activities along the Bee Branch Greenway.”
The second option involves improvements to both the east and west sites. It entails the deconstruction of the two existing brick buildings and removal of the west fence. Soil contamination would be capped on the west side with 2 feet of topsoil. The steel-sided industrial building and abandoned foundation slab would be removed on the east side of the site. The estimated cost is $400,000 to $500,000.
Although this option would take care of decaying buildings and land on both sites, it would not provide the “play space” that families have expressed interest in during public engagement meetings.
“The things that we have heard are something that is more unique than just the plastic and metal swingsets,” said Dubuque Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown. “In Asbury, they have outdoor exercise equipment, and there has been interest in a scooter track.”
The third option is estimated at $3.25 million to $3.75 million and includes the deconstruction of all buildings at both sites, a new maintenance facility to store parks maintenance equipment and a workspace for city employees. In addition, the east and west sites would be redeveloped to include a recreation facility with public restrooms.
“Option three is the current approved scope of work,” said Brown. “It is what we will build unless City Council changes its mind.”
The fourth option is the most extensive and pushes the estimated project costs to about $10 million.
On the west side of the site, an existing four-story building on Elm Street would be renovated and expanded. It would house Dubuque Leisure Services on the second floor, while three floors “will be arranged in a way that they are open to the public for a variety of uses, both formal and casual.” A new parks maintenance facility would be constructed, along with basketball courts and a parking lot.
The east side of the site would be all green space, “which offers several types of unique active-play options and informal gathering spaces, which can be used to enjoy the creek and observe its natural habitat.” And additional amenities would be offered east of the Sycamore Street bridge.
Jones said City Council members met with the Leisure Services staff before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has since changed the financial landscape.
“It was back when we weren’t worried about the revenue,” he said. “We are still at the front edge of (COVID-19), I am afraid.”
Jones said he is happy to see the project brought back in front of the council before it begins its August goal-setting sessions.
“The timing is good to hear the details and hear the options, but we have some streets that need attention, and we need to make sure the sewers continue to run,” he said. “There are so many moving parts.”