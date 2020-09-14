PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Council members continued to fine-tune a three-year strategic plan to improve the Platteville community in a work session at Tuesday night’s Platteville Common Council meeting.
City Manager Adam Ruechel presented the plan, which factored in feedback from both council members and an ongoing community survey asking what people would like to see improved in the city.
“We took the community values that we established and created community value success factors,” Ruechel told council members.
The three-year strategic plan was divided into three themes: a safe, welcoming and engaged community; thoughtful development and prosperous economy; and quality infrastructure, amenities and services. Each theme was connected to specific goals for community leaders to accomplish by 2023.
Goals included to update or build a fire station, open a community center, recruit new businesses annually, create an inclusivity task force and increase focus on history and preservation.
Increasing the quality of housing throughout the city was also discussed, specifically creating more single-family homes and developing subdivisions.
Council member Eileen Nickels emphasized the need to invest more in housing and create more single-family dwellings sooner than outlined in the three-year plan draft. While Platteville currently has many great apartments, she said families are showing a desire to build their own home instead of renting.
“Obviously, there’s a need with people looking for a home and not being able to find the home they want,” Nickels said. “I know other communities are making this a priority. If we keep waiting until 2021, 2022, 2023 ... the other communities will probably be building on their lots. I don’t know that we can wait. I think we need to make this a priority in 2021.”
Some council members showed a similar urge to move plans for improving Platteville’s broadband services along faster, as well. The current plan draft outlines developing an in-depth understanding of the Platteville Community Area Network (PCAN) in 2021, talking with state legislators about Internet options in 2022 and having high-speed Internet city-wide by 2023.
“With all the virtual learning and Zoom meetings, I would like to see something added to 2021 other than developing an understanding of PCAN,” council member Kathy Kopp said. “We may be behind if we wait until 2022 to look at that.”
Kopp suggested talking with legislators next year about Internet options and exploring grant funding sooner.
“The quicker we can move on this broadband thing, the better,” council member Jason Artz added. “In this day and age, so much of what we do depends on having the required Internet service.”
Ruechel said the goal is to have a final draft to council members for review by Oct. 6 so the plan can be up for adoption during the Oct. 13 meeting.