Dubuque County residents should have a new four-lane highway to drive on come July. And residents and motorists will see the beginnings of improvements to a dangerous U.S. 20 intersection.
A flurry of summer road construction, resurfacing, paving and flood-control projects are slated to kick off later this month and in early May, leading to temporary lane closures and detours.
About $114 million in public works and road transportation projects are on tap to begin or continue in or around Dubuque this summer and fall.
Here are some of the highlights.
Southwest Arterial
Construction crews will resume paving the last leg of the Southwest Arterial, starting on Tuesday, April 14, according to Iowa Department of Transportation resident construction engineer Hugh Holak.
The four-lane highway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park. The 6-mile roadway will substantially reduce truck traffic through Dubuque by creating a bypass around it, according to city and transportation officials.
The $160 million project remains on schedule, with plans to open the U.S. 20 and Seippel Road interchange to traffic by Memorial Day.
The highway interchange with U.S. 61/151 opened to traffic in December, but early winter weather and record rainfall last year delayed the opening of the Seippel Road interchange, said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.
Both he and Holak anticipate the Southwest Arterial opening by July 4; however, the opening of a middle interchange and connector road between North Cascade and English Mill roads likely will be delayed until Labor Day.
Additionally, the state and city will tag-team a $1.3 million resurfacing of Central Avenue from Ninth to 21st streets. The project will also include storm sewer and water main improvements.
Work is expected to begin later this month and is scheduled to be completed in early July. It will require lane closures limiting traffic to a single lane on Central, Schiesl said.
The work is needed to bring the roadway up “to a state of good repair,” Schiesl said, before jurisdiction can be transferred from the state to the city under an agreement tied to the construction of the new arterial.
Swiss Valley Road interchange
Work will begin in the next two weeks to build frontage roads for businesses and nearby residents as part of a $38 million DOT project to install a diamond interchange on U.S. 20 near Swiss Valley and North Cascade roads. Swiss Valley Road would be extended over U.S. 20. The highway also would shift north to straighten the curve at Swiss Valley Road.
Direct highway access would be eliminated from Cottingham Road to Old Highway Road to improve safety, Holak said.
“We’ll be paving the realignment of U.S. 20 next year and ... the bridge probably will be built over the winter of 2020 to 2021,” Holak said.
He said he expects the project would be completed in the fall of 2021.
“It won’t affect traffic on U.S. 20 (this year) but may affect business access along there,” Holak said.
Flood levy work
Tunneling is expected to begin in May underneath railroad tracks along Garfield Avenue to connect the Upper Bee Branch to the Lower Bee Branch Creek and 16th Street detention basin.
Once completed, the new connection will boost the conveyance of stormwater flowing through the stormwater diversion channel to the Mississippi River, increasing the system’s capacity from a 75-year flood event to a 500-year flood event, according to city civil engineer Deron Muehring.
“This will allow stormwater to drain more efficiently ... to accommodate a wider range of rainstorms” and protect surrounding property from flooding that has a 1 in 500, or 0.2%, chance of occurring in any given year, Muehring said. “Unfortunately, we had 1,000-year rain storms in Madison and Des Moines in the last two years. So they do happen, and they’ve been happening fairly close to us.”
City officials, though, are working to provide greater protection as they prepare for a future with more extreme weather due to climate change.
That includes a more-than-$16-million project to replace floodgates and two 90,000-gallons-per-minute pumps that are part of the city’s levy system with four new pumps, doubling capacity.
During flood events, the gates are closed to prevent the Mississippi River from flooding the Bee Branch Watershed. Today, when the gates are closed, all stormwater from the Bee Branch must be pumped through the floodwall into the river, Muehring said.
With the improvements, stormwater will flow from the basin into the Mississippi automatically, eliminating the need to manually operate the system in inclement weather, according to the city.
“More pumps keep the basin at a lower elevation and the benefit of that is … better drainage in the Millwork District, among other areas,” Muehring said.