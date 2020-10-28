PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Astronaut Sunita Williams will be the keynote speaker of a Zoom event held by Wisconsin Badger Camp.
Williams, who has held records for most spacewalks by a woman, will speak during an event that begins at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 5.
The Zoom presentation is held as part of the camp’s annual 1966 Event online auction. Proceeds from the auction benefit the camp, a nonprofit organization in southwest Wisconsin that serves adults and children with developmental disabilities.
Register by emailing wiscbadgercamp@gmail.com, and call 608-348-9689 for more information.