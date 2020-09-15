EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council on Monday voted to hire a judge to adjudicate local misdemeanors and ordinance violations.
City Council members voted unanimously to hire retired judge Robert Kowalski, of Galena, as the city’s new administrative law judge, under the recommendation of City Attorney Terry Kurt. East Dubuque is the first city in Jo Daviess County to create such a position.
Additionally, City Council members also voted to hire two companies to assist in the running of the administrative law judge program.
The city’s judge will handle citations stemming from city ordinances, including underage possession, public intoxication and grass cutting infringements. Felonies and moving violations will still be litigated through the county court system.
When active, court proceedings will be held at East Dubuque City Hall. Fines will be collected by Municipal Collections of America, Inc., while the filing of individual cases will be performed by city staff.
City Manager Loras Herrig proposed the creation of an administrative law judge position in order to increase the number of prosecutions for local misdemeanors and ordinance violations. He previously contended that as many as 70% of East Dubuque’s cases handled by the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office are dismissed. Herrig added that the program could potentially be another revenue stream for the city, if the costs of implementing it are covered first through court cost charges and fines.
“If there are truly violations that should be prosecuted, then we want to make sure that is happening,” Herrig said.
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay has previously contended that the number of East Dubuque cases dismissed by his office were not as high as Herrig has claimed.
Other cities and villages in Jo Daviess County are also considering partnering with East Dubuque in order to utilize the administrative law judge program.
East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic said officials from Stockton, Scales Mound, Warren, Apple River and Hanover have all reached out to express interest in the program.
“Right now, there is a lot of interest from other law enforcement agencies,” Kovacic said. “They are very eager to see it get started.”
Any villages that would participate in the city’s administrative law judge program would also contribute financially to its upkeep.
Herrig said the program is expected to go live by January 2021. The program will cost the city about $2,000 per month.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said the effectiveness of the program remains to be seen, but he is hopeful it will benefit the city.
“All the projections we are being shown indicate that this is the right move,” VanOstrand said. “We’ll have to see. This is new territory for the whole county.”