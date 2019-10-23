A Dubuque organization will host a disaster preparedness educational session next week.
Dubuque Community Organizations Active in Disaster will hold the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
The session topics will include fundraising for disaster response, efforts of emergency personnel and first responders, volunteer opportunities, cleanup and recovery and pet and animal rescue.
The event is hosted by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Register on Facebook at bit.ly/DubuqueCOAD.