A nonprofit community and child care center in Dubuque has reached its capacity with a waiting list more than 100 names long and is seeking support from all corners in its efforts to expand to meet that need.
The Dubuque Dream Center serves a niche role in the area’s child care network — offering after school athletics, nutrition, tutoring, mentor services, even career training — for a diverse group of up to 200 local school age children up to graduation. Opened in 2013, the center has continually added to its services and capacity.
That capacity has recently been outpaced.
“We have consistently sustained over 100 students on our waiting list. It has grown rapidly and, recently, past the capacity we have to serve students,” Executive Director Robert Kimble told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week. “The increased challenges due to COVID is making the need for our services a pandemic of its own.”
Executive Assistant Racquel McClellan said even looking at the waiting list can be overwhelming. Kimble said parents have begun to grow frustrated and voiced their anger at staff.
“They say ‘Hey, my kid’s been on this waiting list for two to three years. What are you guys doing?’” he said. “So there’s a lot of pressure on us internally. Parents really get angry. For us, it’s just a capacity issue. We want to help all the kids, but don’t get the resources at the level of other organizations.”
Kimble said that some of what is driving the rush to the facility’s doors stems from growing brain health stressors placed on families by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“From the feedback we get and our experiences with teachers and families, they are overwhelmed with the challenges these children are facing,” he told supervisors. “There’s no data analysis right now, but through our experiences we have observed some increase and uptick in violent interactions (in the community) between students — crime, even murder just recently.”
The Dream Center has applied for $932,920 from the Board of Supervisors, either from the county’s mental health fund balance or the $19 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, to be used for ongoing operations. Those operations include staff who are currently in the process of receiving brain health credentials.
“So we will have onsite counselors,” Kimble said. “We’re positioning ourselves for the future for what’s happening across the country and right here in our community.”
Kimble told the Telegraph Herald that expanding officially into the brain health services realm has always been part of the plan, due to the realities of the population the center serves.
“The highest demographics of the students we serve are the most at risk for anxiety, depression and other brain health challenges,” he said. “Over 70% of Dream Center students have experienced high adverse childhood experiences — parent suicides, parent murders, sibling murders, sexual abuse, parent death from health issues, parental incarceration, peer-to-peer violence. We are literally, on a regular basis, dealing with major adverse childhood traumatic experiences with our students and families. It can be hard to handle emotionally because of our love for them.”
The center continues to need the government support for the time being, Kimble said, because efforts to become more self-sustaining have been delayed.
Earlier this year, the Dream Center purchased a neighboring building for demolition with aims of turning it into green space for outdoor programming. That is because the center is in the process of seeking state accreditation as a child care center, which requires such a space.
That accreditation, staff believe, could generate up to $800,000 more revenue for the organization annually. With that revenue stream, Kimble said the center could then expand its capacity as quickly as possible — by buying additional space and adding staff at more competitive wages.
“For us the answer is expanding the Dream Center,” he said. “The waiting list, the evidence of our outcomes support that. The how is first trying to sustain ourselves with the childcare project. But to get there, it’s going to take time and support.”
The initial goal was to have that project and the accreditation complete by September. But, McClellan said the pandemic has delayed the plan into 2022.
“Due to COVID, our original project timeline was pushed back,” she said. “During that time, the costs also increased for our total project. So we’re still trying to secure the full amount of funding we need to complete the project. That puts us in a bind for fundraising in 2022 as well.”
The center’s current fundraising drive is also looking for $400,000 from private donors by the end of this year, to sponsor 100 of the students served currently.
The Dubuque Dream Center is currently competing with many other area entities for a piece of the county’s funding. Supervisors this week, though, seemed generally supportive.