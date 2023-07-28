On Thursday afternoon, the air in Dubuque was thick and still. The sun blazed with Earth-scorching heat, and temperatures gave no indication of letting up.
But, Mike Vondal still had a job to do.
Wearing a bandana and sunglasses, Vondal, the owner of Embassy Construction, of Dubuque, hoisted a wood plank under his arm as he constructed a new home on Forest Glen Court.
He and his employees have been working on the house for the past few days, as temperatures in Dubuque hovered around and exceeded 90 degrees. While the heat has proved tough to work through, Vondal said they know what to do to endure and survive.
“We drink — lots of Gatorade, lots of Powerade, lots of water,” he said, standing on a mechanical lift in the open sun.
Vondal and his employees are among local residents whose jobs have required them to work outside during the current heat wave.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported temperatures in Dubuque reached 93 degrees, and on Thursday a high of 90 degrees was reported.
National Weather Service meteorologist David Cousins said July typically produces at least a couple consecutive days where the temperature exceeds 90 degrees, but the average temperature for late July is usually around the low 80s.
“It’s been about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year,” Cousins said. “Usually, we see these temperatures more in early July.”
The extreme heat is expected to continue for a little longer. Today’s forecast predicts a high temperature of 96 degrees with a heat index — how the air temperature “feels” when factoring in humidity — of up to 105 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued until 9 p.m. Temperatures are expected to cool down on Saturday when the predicted high temperature is 86 degrees.
While temperatures may be unbearable or dangerous for some, for people used to working in hot temperatures, there are ways to stay cool.
“My guys are handling it pretty well,” said Colton Widmeier, owner of Widmeier Landscaping, of Dubuque. “We make sure they get plenty of water and plenty of breaks, and they know how to deal with it.”
In order to avoid peak daily temperatures, some companies have opted to let their employees leave work earlier in the day.
Widmeier said he and his staff typically work until about 6:30 p.m., but in the past few days, he has let them off at 4 p.m.
“When it gets hot like this, we work earlier,” he said. “It’s usually a little cooler during the earlier part of the day.”
Martin Winders, project manager for Embassy Construction, said the company’s workers have adjusted to start their day at 6 a.m. so they can get be off work by 2:30 p.m.
“The temperatures up on a roof can easily get over 100 degrees, so we try to not be out there too long in the afternoon,” Winders said. “You need to take plenty of breaks, drink lots of water and wear a hat.”
The hot temperatures also have made work less enjoyable for the many seasonal employees working at Dubuque’s summer recreation facilities.
Janna Beau, program supervisor for the City of Dubuque’s Recreation Division, said staff at Flora and Sutton pools regularly are encouraged to stay hydrated and take long breaks away from the sun.
“Yes, they are at the pool, but they are spending their time there sitting in a chair,” Beau said. “There’s an emotional toll there, not just physical, so we try to make sure they take care of themselves.”
Beau said lifeguards also are encouraged to take regular dips in the pool while they are transitioning between stations in order to stay cool.
The city has taken extra steps to reduce heat exposure for seasonal staff. From Tuesday through today, the city changed its Playground Exploration Program schedule, ending at 2 p.m. each day.
Meteorologists said some minor relief appears imminent. The weather services predict temperatures early next week will dip down into the low 80s before climbing up to a predicted high of 89 degrees on Wednesday, Aug. 2.