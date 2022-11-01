Visitors to Kris and Jack Freund’s home on Carter Road in Dubuque on Monday night were greeted by an array of tombstones, inflatable ghosts and ghouls and fiber-optic pumpkins.
Kris, arrayed in a pumpkin costume with orange and black hair ribbons, stood on the front porch alongside a black plastic cauldron covered with spiderwebs and filled with candy.
She smiled as three children, dressed as a pair of witches and a skeleton, made their way up the driveway.
“Beautiful dresses, girls,” she said, as the trick-or-treaters selected their sweets from the cauldron. “And wow, look at you. You’re really handsome.”
Throughout the evening, the Freunds expected to welcome at least 100 trick-or-treaters as local families celebrated Halloween.
“It’s all about the joy of the kids,” Kris said.
Just after trick-or-treating kicked off in the city of Dubuque at 5:30 p.m., there was already a steady stream of children wending their way along Carter Road dressed as baseball players, chipmunks, mermaids and princesses.
Emmett Koerperich, 5, was proud of his costume: a rocket ship.
“One year I was Spider-Man, but now I’m a rocket,” he said. “I like rockets because they can blast off into outer space.”
Emmett also helped select an astronaut costume for his brother Ian, 1.
The Koerperich siblings circulated through the neighborhood with a group of friends, including Grayson Simon, 5, and siblings Skyler Clark, 7, and Carter Clark, 8.
“I’m glad they’re finally at the age where they can trick or treat with friends,” said Emmett and Ian’s mother, Claire Koerperich.
Across the street from the Freunds’ yard, Mike Weeber greeted trick-or-treaters while wearing a yellow and black striped shirt, a pair of white wings and a headband with bumblebee antennae.
Weeber chooses a different costume each year and enjoys chatting with the children and families who pass by.
“I’m a people person,” he said.
Areli and Jose Cabrales took their sons Isaac, 8; Daniel, 6; and Diego, 4, trick-or-treating for the first time since 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted them to forgo the experience for the past two Halloweens, so they were eager to return and grateful for Monday’s favorable weather, with clear skies and temperatures around 60 degrees.
“The weather has been very accommodating,” Areli said. “It’s so much fun exposing them to this tradition.”
Isaac, dressed as the superhero Black Panther, said his favorite candy is Twix bars, while Daniel, who had was dressed as a skull trooper character from the video game Fortnite, held up a packet of Sixlet candies.
“I’m eating this,” he said eagerly.
Jessica and Matt Boleyn, of Dubuque, and their daughter Alayna, 8, selected a Harry Potter theme for their costumes.
Jessica donned pink leggings, a patterned skirt and outlandish glasses to dress as Luna Lovegood, while Matt sported a black wig and long black robes as Professor Severus Snape. Alayna took on the role of Hermione Granger, and even dog Champ got in on the fun with a wizard’s cape of his own.
Younger sister Aurora, 4, however, opted for a purple witch costume — a “nice witch,” she said firmly.
“Ms. Independent over here didn’t want to join the family costume theme,” Matt said with a laugh.
But no matter the costume, the Boleyn parents said the excitement of dressing up is contagious and makes Halloween something they look forward to each year.
“We do themed birthday parties, and we love dressing up,” Jessica said. “It’s just something fun to do. Halloween just makes you feel like a kid again.”
