Trick-or-treat
Buy Now

John Gibbs, 3, is distracted by a spooky Halloween display as Kris Freund hands out candy during trick-or-treat activities along Carter Road in Dubuque on Monday.

 Dave Kettering

Visitors to Kris and Jack Freund’s home on Carter Road in Dubuque on Monday night were greeted by an array of tombstones, inflatable ghosts and ghouls and fiber-optic pumpkins.

Kris, arrayed in a pumpkin costume with orange and black hair ribbons, stood on the front porch alongside a black plastic cauldron covered with spiderwebs and filled with candy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.