WARREN, Ill. — A Warren man recently pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a girl.
Terrence J. Trevethan, 63, faces four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
His next hearing in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court is set for Aug. 22.
Court documents state that, on June 18 and 19, Trevethan sexually assaulted a girl who was younger than 13 at the time. The documents do not indicate if the man knew the girl prior to the alleged incidents.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes.