Hundreds of motorcycles, along with cars, passenger vans and even buses, are expected to take to area roads again this weekend to raise money for children diagnosed with brain tumors or heart defects.
The Research for the Kids 11th annual Poker Run will begin at 11:30 a.m. today at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road in Dubuque. Research for the Kids is a local nonprofit that raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects.
Registration is from 8 to 11 a.m. at Happy’s Place. The $20 registration fee includes a ticket for the night meal at Happy’s.
This year, the ride will feature stops at Dirty Ernie’s in Farley, then Bofly’s Painted Horse Saloon in Bernard, then Main Street in Bellevue before returning to Happy’s for the meal.
A live auction will start at 6 p.m. Residents can attend the auction even if they do not participate in the ride during the day.
The event has raised more than $1.4 million for the hospital since 2009 — including a record $248,236 last year.