DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians started a new St. Patrick’s Day tradition this year, selecting an Irish Family of the Year.
This honor went to the Rediger family, consisting of Bill and Liz Rediger and their grown children.
Bill, 86, is the oldest living member of the chapter. He and Liz have been married for 64 years.
As one of the first people of Irish descent in Dyersville, he was responsible for the founding of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and was a founding member of the Dyersville AOH.
Bill said his sense of Irish culture and heritage was instilled in him from a young age thanks to the influence of his mother and teachers.
“My mother was 100% Irish and we came from Clinton, Ill. When I went to grade school, our nuns were very Irish, so we sang a lot of Irish songs and stuff, and it kind of sunk in on that side for me and I was always very proud of the fact that I was Irish,” Bill said. “My mom’s dad, Martin Green, was also very Irish. He did a lot of drinking, tobacco chewing and the like.”
The Rediger family moved from Clinton to Dyersville in February 1951 during Bill’s junior year of high school. Rediger graduated from high school at Xavier and served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War, as a member of the original 200 crew members of the newly-recommissioned ship, the USS Lexington. After returning home, he went to work for the telephone company. It was from his position in the phone company that Rediger hatched the beginning of Dyersville’s long tradition of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“I used to represent the telephone company on what we called the Dyersville Business Committee ... I was constantly saying, ‘Let’s have a St. Patrick’s Day parade’,” Bill recalled.
After making arrangements with the necessary people, the first Dyersville St. Patrick’s Day parade was started.
“The first parade was about ten minutes long. If you blinked, you missed it,” said Liz.
As the years passed, the parade’s responsibility passed to the hands of the newly-founded Dyersville AOH, founded by John Gallagher, which Bill Rediger was quickly invited to join.
“When the Ancient Order of Hibernians was started in Dyersville, I was one of the original members and the third president of the AOH,” Bill said. “When it got started, the AOH kind of took over the parade. I’m the oldest member of the Dyersville group.”
While Irish heritage may have first been a rarity in the largely-German Dyersville, Liz Rediger explained that the population has grown over the years, making the St. Patrick’s events larger.
“From then on, it grew and grew. We found out there were more Irish people in Dyersville than we ever thought,” she said.