Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Ty’Teanna M. Williams, 30, and Angel J. Murry, 26, both of Dubuque, were both taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jackson and East 25th streets. Police said Williams was southbound on Jackson when an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy J. Kirkpatrick, 35, of Dubuque, ran a stop sign and struck Williams’ vehicle. Murry was a passenger in Kirkpatrick’s vehicle.
Kirkpatrick was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.