PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien police this week reported another arrest tied to stolen weapons.
Jonathan Baum, 25, of La Crosse, was arrested at his residence and charged with possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A press release states that Prairie du Chien police and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Baum’s residence “related to the numerous thefts within Prairie du Chien and Crawford County.”
“During the search of the residence, investigators located stolen firearms and ammunition,” the release states.
It marked the fourth search warrant executed this month tied to a string of local thefts.
Last week, authorities reported that four people — two from Prairie du Chien and two from La Crosse — were arrested on a multitude of charges following a series of burglaries and thefts that involved bicycles, firearms and vehicles that were investigated by authorities in Clayton and Allamakee counties in Iowa and in Crawford and La Crosse counties in Wisconsin.