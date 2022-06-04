DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A nationwide club aimed at helping children make healthy choices is coming to Dyersville Farmers Market.

Power of Produce will offer kids an opportunity to explore the farmers market and learn about produce offered. Children ages 4 to 12 can visit the Power of Produce market stand to join.

Each child who participates will receive $5 in market tokens to spend on produce.

Power to Produce will be at Dyersville Farmers Market from 3 to 5 p.m. every other Thursday starting June 16.

